mindshare Price Today

The live mindshare (MINDSHARE) price today is $ 0, with a 68.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINDSHARE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MINDSHARE.

mindshare currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 142,943, with a circulating supply of 999.90M MINDSHARE. During the last 24 hours, MINDSHARE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00243364, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MINDSHARE moved +0.36% in the last hour and +276.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.54K.

mindshare (MINDSHARE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 142.94K$ 142.94K $ 142.94K Volume (24H) $ 18.54K$ 18.54K $ 18.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.94K$ 142.94K $ 142.94K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,895,889.973692 999,895,889.973692 999,895,889.973692

The current Market Cap of mindshare is $ 142.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.54K. The circulating supply of MINDSHARE is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999895889.973692. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.94K.