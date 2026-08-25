MetacadeMax Price Today

The live MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) price today is $ 0, with a 2.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current METACADEMAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per METACADEMAX.

MetacadeMax currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,471.53, with a circulating supply of 1.00B METACADEMAX. During the last 24 hours, METACADEMAX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0011174, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, METACADEMAX moved -0.26% in the last hour and +38.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.47K$ 13.47K $ 13.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.47K$ 13.47K $ 13.47K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MetacadeMax is $ 13.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METACADEMAX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.47K.