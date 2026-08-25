Magicaltux Price Today

The live Magicaltux (TUX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current TUX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TUX.

Magicaltux currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,248, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TUX. During the last 24 hours, TUX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00639484, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TUX moved +0.15% in the last hour and +30.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Magicaltux (TUX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.25K$ 47.25K $ 47.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.25K$ 47.25K $ 47.25K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Magicaltux is $ 47.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TUX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.25K.