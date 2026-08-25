About Forj A subsidiary of Animoca Brands, Forj delivers leading Web3 products and technologies that create unique fan experiences for creators. A truly end-to-end solution, Forj is the next frontier of fan engagement through its use of NFTs, metaverse protocols, and blockchain tech to bring fans closer to their favorite creator brands in Music, Entertainment, Gaming and beyond. With major partnerships including influencer Logan Paul, Grammy-nominated musician Lewis Capaldi, and leading creator platform Spring, Forj has an enviable track-record of success in the sector. Forj-owned brands include metaverse infrastructure project Metaprints and leading GameFi project PolkaPets. For more information visit www.forj.network

What is the current price of Forj?

The live price of Forj (BONDLY) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Forj positioned in the market?

Forj currently sits at market rank #4220, supported by a market capitalization of ₦361935537.46177662860000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of BONDLY?

The circulating supply of BONDLY is 983620759.0000001 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Forj?

During the last 24 hours, Forj traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Forj from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Forj reached an all-time high of ₦1188.86348397365265568000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is BONDLY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Forj?

The current price movement of 2.59% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.