Faircaster Price Today

The live Faircaster (FAIR) price today is $ 0, with a 16.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current FAIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FAIR.

Faircaster currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 370,838, with a circulating supply of 48.36B FAIR. During the last 24 hours, FAIR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FAIR moved -0.76% in the last hour and +52.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Faircaster (FAIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 370.84K$ 370.84K $ 370.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 766.87K$ 766.87K $ 766.87K Circulation Supply 48.36B 48.36B 48.36B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Faircaster is $ 370.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FAIR is 48.36B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 766.87K.