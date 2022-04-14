WaterNeuron (WTN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WaterNeuron (WTN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WaterNeuron (WTN) Information WaterNeuron is a liquid staking protocol designed for the Internet Computer (ICP) network. It allows users to stake their ICP tokens in a capital-efficient manner by issuing nICP tokens They represent the staked ICP and can be used within the DeFi ecosystem on the Internet Computer. This enables users to benefit from both the staking rewards of ICP and the yields from DeFi applications without locking up their tokens. Official Website: https://docs.waterneuron.fi Buy WTN Now!

WaterNeuron (WTN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WaterNeuron (WTN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.40M $ 21.40M $ 21.40M Total Supply: $ 116.92M $ 116.92M $ 116.92M Circulating Supply: $ 116.92M $ 116.92M $ 116.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.40M $ 21.40M $ 21.40M All-Time High: $ 0.956263 $ 0.956263 $ 0.956263 All-Time Low: $ 0.054954 $ 0.054954 $ 0.054954 Current Price: $ 0.183038 $ 0.183038 $ 0.183038 Learn more about WaterNeuron (WTN) price

WaterNeuron (WTN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WaterNeuron (WTN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WTN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WTN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WTN's tokenomics, explore WTN token's live price!

