Vela Token (VELA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Vela Token (VELA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Vela Token (VELA) Information

Vela Exchange is a permissionless, self-custody driven perpetual exchange built with innovative blockchain architecture to ensure fast transactions, secure trading, and extensibility into additional synthetic options and derivatives. The rewards structure of Vela Exchange is carefully balanced to manage token & rewards supply while maintaining high incentives for liquidity provisioning and trading. While perpetual trading is the first product of Vela Exchange, the long term vision of Vela Exchange is to provide traders with a home base complete with everything they need to trade crypto assets and leveraged products. This vision is always in motion at Vela Exchange and is an essential part of the Vela team’s ethos as we continue building in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://www.vela.exchange/
Whitepaper:
https://www.vela.exchange/whitepaper.pdf

Vela Token (VELA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vela Token (VELA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 29.19K
$ 29.19K
Total Supply:
$ 35.00M
$ 35.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 16.81M
$ 16.81M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 60.76K
$ 60.76K
All-Time High:
$ 7.67
$ 7.67
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.001736
$ 0.001736

Vela Token (VELA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Vela Token (VELA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VELA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VELA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

