Tyler (TYLER) Information

What's up man, I'm Tyler. I'm the most based token you'll find on the block right now. ​ Some know me as the fictional legendary character from Fatt Murie's Guys' Club comic. Stick around and you'll see that there's more than what meets the eye at first glance. ​

These days I'm chillin' on the BASE blockchain, which I'm a big fan of tbh. Some have started calling me the red mascot of the chain, and I can run with that. ​

Not much too it, buddy. I'm the red mascot of the blue chain. Also, I'm a big fan of red apples 🍎