tETH is a liquid staking token (LST) that converges the fragmented on-chain ETH interest rates market. Holders of tETH earn real yield in excess of Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards through interest rate arbitrage while still being able to use tETH for DeFi activities. tETH is also foundational to supporting the eventual implementation of Treehouse’s Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism as well as the Treehouse Actively Validated Service (AVS).
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.