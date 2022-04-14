Discover key insights into Traceon AI (TOAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Traceon AI (TOAI) Information

Traceon AI is an advanced AI-powered platform designed to provide real-time market intelligence and enhance blockchain security. By leveraging quantum neural networks and machine learning algorithms, Traceon AI offers tools for traders and developers to navigate the cryptocurrency landscape with greater confidence and precision.

The $TRAI token serves as the utility token within the Traceon AI ecosystem, granting users access to premium features and services. These include:

AI Agents for Blockchain Security: Tools like CodeReveal and RugTrace perform deep analysis of smart contracts to detect vulnerabilities and potential threats.

AI-Powered Bots for Advanced Crypto Trading: Bots such as Narratron and Influx analyze social media narratives and market trends to provide actionable insights.