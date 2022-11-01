Switch Token (SWITCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Switch Token (SWITCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Switch Token (SWITCH) Information Switch Reward Card is a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The blockchain is empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees will be rewarded, by the blockchain, with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch offers payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world. The SWITCH ERC-20 Token is the Switch Digital Reward once it has been bridged. Official Website: https://switchrewardcard.com/ Whitepaper: https://switchrewardcard.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/litepaper-V1.1.pdf Buy SWITCH Now!

Market Cap: $ 19.44M
Total Supply: $ 50.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 45.10B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.55M
All-Time High: $ 0.00848273
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.0004311

Switch Token (SWITCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Switch Token (SWITCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWITCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWITCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWITCH's tokenomics, explore SWITCH token's live price!

