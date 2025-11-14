SUPERGROK is a meme-based cryptocurrency token inspired by the @SUPERGROK AI bot on the social media platform X, capitalizing on the growing fascination with artificial intelligence and Elon Musk’s influence. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, SUPERGROK has recently gained traction due to its association with xAI’s Grok chatbot and the buzz surrounding new features like animated AI “Companions.” These include Ani, an anime-style avatar with an optional NSFW mode, and Rudy, a cartoony red panda, which have sparked excitement among crypto enthusiasts and meme token traders. The token’s connection to Musk, a prominent figure in tech and crypto, has further fueled its hype, with his frequent posts on X amplifying interest.