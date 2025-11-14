SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Tokenomics
SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SuperGrok (SUPERGROK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Information
SUPERGROK is a meme-based cryptocurrency token inspired by the @SUPERGROK AI bot on the social media platform X, capitalizing on the growing fascination with artificial intelligence and Elon Musk’s influence. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, SUPERGROK has recently gained traction due to its association with xAI’s Grok chatbot and the buzz surrounding new features like animated AI “Companions.” These include Ani, an anime-style avatar with an optional NSFW mode, and Rudy, a cartoony red panda, which have sparked excitement among crypto enthusiasts and meme token traders. The token’s connection to Musk, a prominent figure in tech and crypto, has further fueled its hype, with his frequent posts on X amplifying interest.
SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUPERGROK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUPERGROK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SUPERGROK's tokenomics, explore SUPERGROK token's live price!
SUPERGROK Price Prediction
Want to know where SUPERGROK might be heading? Our SUPERGROK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for