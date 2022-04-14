Speculation (SPECU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Speculation (SPECU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Speculation (SPECU) Information Speculation is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency token that playfully acknowledges the speculative nature of cryptocurrency markets. Created by the AI Clanker on Farcaster, SPECU embraces the fundamental truth that market movements are driven by collective speculation and trader psychology. The project fosters discussions around trading behavior and market sentiment, serving as a practical experiment in how perceived value and market dynamics interact in the digital asset space. Official Website: https://speculation.art/ Buy SPECU Now!

Speculation (SPECU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Speculation (SPECU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 96.44K Total Supply: $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 96.44K All-Time High: $ 0.711783 All-Time Low: $ 0.00769145 Current Price: $ 0.096139

Speculation (SPECU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Speculation (SPECU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPECU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPECU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPECU's tokenomics, explore SPECU token's live price!

