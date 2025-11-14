Solid (SOLID) Tokenomics
Solid (SOLID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solid (SOLID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Solid (SOLID) Information
SOLID is both the name of the protocol and the over-collateralized stablecoin it issues, built on the Terra (Phoenix) blockchain. The protocol requires all collateral ratios (LTV) to exceed 100%, ensuring stability by preventing over-minting. Through the SOLID app, users can deposit a mix of Terra LSTs, axl.wBTC, USDC, and other supported assets — currently seven collateral types — to mint SOLID and repay it anytime. Unlike many lending protocols that accrue interest, SOLID only charges a one-time mint fee with no ongoing interest, making it a cost-efficient option. If collateral LTV falls below its threshold, liquidation occurs, with a built-in premium bid function in the dApp allowing users to bid on collateral and repay SOLID, which is then burned to reduce supply. The protocol allows for temporary deviations below $1 without triggering liquidation, using mint-fee adjustments to regulate supply.
Solid (SOLID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Solid (SOLID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLID tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLID tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SOLID Price Prediction
