Simulize AI (SMZAI) Information SimulizeAI is a revolutionary project that focuses on providing unlimited, free image and video generation powered by advanced AI. Unlike other platforms, we offer cutting-edge technology that allows users to create high-quality media without any limitations, making us the only AI to offer this service for free. Our mission is to make AI-powered creativity accessible to everyone, enabling limitless possibilities for content creation. Official Website: https://simulize-ai.com/ Buy SMZAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 18.45K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.45K
All-Time High: $ 0.00186328
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Simulize AI (SMZAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Simulize AI (SMZAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMZAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMZAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMZAI's tokenomics, explore SMZAI token's live price!

