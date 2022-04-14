Shift AI (SHIFT) Tokenomics

Shift AI (SHIFT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Shift AI (SHIFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Shift AI (SHIFT) Information

Shift AI: Redefining Portfolio Management

We are building an advanced, open-source AI agent that connects directly to your Solana wallet, redefining portfolio management and blockchain interactions. Experience effortless multichain trading, bridging, and asset tracking—all through an intuitive chat interface.

Core Idea

This AI agent is your personal assistant, enabling seamless portfolio management, multi-chain trading, and asset tracking—all through an intuitive chat interface. By combining real-time insights, automation, and open-source accessibility, we empower users to redefine blockchain interactions.

Key Features

Portfolio Management with AI: Connect your Solana wallet, execute trades, track holdings, and analyze performance with simple commands. Detailed Portfolio Insights and Updates: Access performance metrics, historical trends, and allocation analysis for every coin you hold. Multi-Chain Trading and Integration: Trade across multiple blockchains by bridging assets with Wormhole technology. Simplified Bridging: Automate bridging of assets from other blockchains to Solana, for seamless multi-chain interactions.

Official Website:
https://deployshift.xyz/

Shift AI (SHIFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shift AI (SHIFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 31.82K
$ 31.82K$ 31.82K
Total Supply:
$ 999.74M
$ 999.74M$ 999.74M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.74M
$ 999.74M$ 999.74M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 31.82K
$ 31.82K$ 31.82K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0084991
$ 0.0084991$ 0.0084991
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Shift AI (SHIFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Shift AI (SHIFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHIFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHIFT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHIFT's tokenomics, explore SHIFT token's live price!

SHIFT Price Prediction

Want to know where SHIFT might be heading? Our SHIFT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.