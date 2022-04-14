Session Token (SESH) Tokenomics

Session Token (SESH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Session Token (SESH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Session Token (SESH) Information

Session is a decentralized messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption, robust metadata protection and onion routing for secure and anonymous communication. With over 1 million monthly active users, Session is a user-friendly alternative to centralized messaging apps. Session Token (SESH) is the incentive layer for Session's censorship-resistant DePIN and a utility token that unlocks premium app features.

Official Website:
https://getsession.org/
Whitepaper:
https://getsession.org/whitepaper

Session Token (SESH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Session Token (SESH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.71M
$ 7.71M$ 7.71M
Total Supply:
$ 240.00M
$ 240.00M$ 240.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 79.22M
$ 79.22M$ 79.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 23.37M
$ 23.37M$ 23.37M
All-Time High:
$ 0.158111
$ 0.158111$ 0.158111
All-Time Low:
$ 0.04027055
$ 0.04027055$ 0.04027055
Current Price:
$ 0.09736
$ 0.09736$ 0.09736

Session Token (SESH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Session Token (SESH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SESH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SESH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SESH's tokenomics, explore SESH token's live price!

SESH Price Prediction

Want to know where SESH might be heading? Our SESH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.