Scalr is an AI-native growth platform focused on X that helps Web3, crypto, finance and trading accounts discover, generate, schedule and optimize content. It has a dual-layer design: a free, public discovery dashboard that surfaces high-performing tweets and narratives, and a private, subscription layer that operationalizes growth with AI workflows. Its models are trained on 300M+ Web3-relevant tweets and over 1B engagement signals to summarize trends, suggest angles, and automate posting for better reach and consistency.