RUNNER (RUNNER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RUNNER (RUNNER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RUNNER (RUNNER) Information Runner is the first-ever meme coin launched by Clanker on the Farcaster platform, representing an exciting expansion beyond Clanker's own primary token. As a pioneer in this space, Runner aims to capture the spirit of community-driven innovation, humor, and creativity, embodying the fun and experimental nature of meme coins while integrating seamlessly into the Farcaster ecosystem. The project is about having fun with this new AI meta. Official Website: https://runneronbase.io/ Buy RUNNER Now!

RUNNER (RUNNER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RUNNER (RUNNER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 325.02K $ 325.02K $ 325.02K Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 325.02K $ 325.02K $ 325.02K All-Time High: $ 1.28 $ 1.28 $ 1.28 All-Time Low: $ 0.062812 $ 0.062812 $ 0.062812 Current Price: $ 0.325102 $ 0.325102 $ 0.325102 Learn more about RUNNER (RUNNER) price

RUNNER (RUNNER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RUNNER (RUNNER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUNNER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUNNER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUNNER's tokenomics, explore RUNNER token's live price!

RUNNER Price Prediction Want to know where RUNNER might be heading? Our RUNNER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RUNNER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!