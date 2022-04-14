Discover key insights into Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Resolv wstUSR (WSTUSR) Information

What is Resolv? Resolv is a protocol maintaining USR, a stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH) and pegged to US Dollar.

The protocol's main features include:

Issuance and redemption of USR against other tokens;

Maintaining sufficent backing by ETH at all times. This is achieved by hedging ETH price with short perpetual futures positions;

Maintaining RLP (Resolv Liquidity Pool), a liquid insurance pool designed to keep USR overcollateralized.

Both USR and RLP can be minted and redeemed by users in exchange for collateral deposited on 1:1 basis.