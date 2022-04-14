QuantifyAI (QGG) Tokenomics
QuantifyAI is the native token for Quantify.gg a data analytics platform for SPL-20 tokens on the solana blockchain. Quantify.gg provides analysis and visuals for both tokens and wallets. Users can compare and contrast the distributions of various tokens and visualize the intersections between holders of different projects. Users can then share their finding on twitter or other social medias to better educate and inform the crypto community.
Understanding the tokenomics of QuantifyAI (QGG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QGG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
