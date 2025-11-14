Position Exchange is the new Decentralized Trading Protocol, powered by a vAMM and operating on Binance Smart Chain initially, aiming to bridge the gap between people and the cryptocurrency markets and enhance trading experiences.

The protocol offers easy and accessible Derivatives Trading in which users can trade Crypto Derivatives Products fully on-chain transparently and trustless, with high security, and privacy with a plan to expand into other assets in the future. The platform is designed to deliver all the advantages of Decentralized Finance whilst bringing the traditional Centralized Finance experience and tools onboard. To mention High leverage, low slippage, and low costs as well as limit orders all while solving the liquidity issue using the vAMM.

Moreover, Position Exchange's team designed a user-friendly and attractive interface allowing traders of all kinds to trade with ease. The platform is empowered by the POSI token, its native deflationary utility token serving as the backbone of its Ecosystem. Holders can benefit from multiple advantages and use POSI in the different developed features. Holders can Stake, Farm, and Cast NFTs to grow their POSI balance as well as participate in Position Exchange's governance and shape its future.