Discover key insights into PlotX (PLOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

PlotX (PLOT) Information

PlotX is a DeFi Prediction Market protocol built for crypto traders. It enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets.

PlotX enables crypto-asset predictions, like “What will be the price of BTC/USDT in the next 4 hours?”

Dubbed as the Uniswap of Prediction Markets, PlotX uses an Automated Market Making (AMM) algorithm to settle markets and distribute rewards on the Ethereum Blockchain without counterparty risk.