Penumbra (UM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Penumbra (UM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Penumbra (UM) Information Penumbra is private by default L1 proof of stake blockchain. This includes private transfers, staking, trading, custody, and governance, making it a comprehensive privacy-focused blockchain solution.Penumbra integrates with the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, allowing for decentralized and private token transfers between IBC-compatible chains and Penumbra's multi-asset shielded pool.Penumbra is pitched as a reimagination of the original Cosmos vision but with privacy at its core, aiming to reshape how privacy is handled in blockchain transactions and interactions. Official Website: https://penumbra.zone Buy UM Now!

Penumbra (UM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Penumbra (UM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.47M $ 1.47M $ 1.47M Total Supply: $ 100.03M $ 100.03M $ 100.03M Circulating Supply: $ 36.03M $ 36.03M $ 36.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.08M $ 4.08M $ 4.08M All-Time High: $ 2.7 $ 2.7 $ 2.7 All-Time Low: $ 0.01580661 $ 0.01580661 $ 0.01580661 Current Price: $ 0.04079422 $ 0.04079422 $ 0.04079422 Learn more about Penumbra (UM) price

Penumbra (UM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Penumbra (UM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UM's tokenomics, explore UM token's live price!

UM Price Prediction Want to know where UM might be heading? Our UM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!