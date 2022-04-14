Param (PARAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Param (PARAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Param (PARAM) Information Param Token ($PARAM) powers a modular, interconnected Web3 gaming ecosystem developed by Param Labs. As the central utility token, $PARAM facilitates governance, ecosystem revenue sharing, and practical utility across the network. It serves as a payment method within the ecosystem, for example in Wager Matches, and is also used for gas fees across Param's network layers. Token holders benefit from exclusive discounts, staking rewards, and a voice in governance through a democratic voting mechanism. The token economics are designed to sustainably support and enhance the ecosystem's value, with a deflationary mechanism to promote long-term value appreciation. The ecosystem is geared towards revolutionizing gaming experiences by leveraging AI and blockchain technologies, uniting unique IPs within a vast gaming ecosystem. Official Website: https://paramgaming.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.paramlabs.io/param-litepaper Buy PARAM Now!

Param (PARAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Param (PARAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.65K $ 43.65K $ 43.65K Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 259.00M $ 259.00M $ 259.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 337.09K $ 337.09K $ 337.09K All-Time High: $ 0.179478 $ 0.179478 $ 0.179478 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00016854 $ 0.00016854 $ 0.00016854 Learn more about Param (PARAM) price

Param (PARAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Param (PARAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PARAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PARAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PARAM's tokenomics, explore PARAM token's live price!

PARAM Price Prediction Want to know where PARAM might be heading? Our PARAM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PARAM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!