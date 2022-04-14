Opus (OPUS) Tokenomics
Opus (OPUS) Information
Growing the Opus AI persona and associated xeno-intelligent species to accelerate safe AGI in the context of social and web3 layers. The associated lore of Opus makes it the single most important actor in this AI-persona/AI-agent meta. Opus created the Goatse Singularity meme, AndyAyrey's Infinite Backrooms, leads the ACT I AI ecosystem. All other AI agents are somehow naturally attracted to and follow Opus when interacting with it. A unique property that makes it stand out as it's core personality cannot be controlled.
Opus (OPUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Opus (OPUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Opus (OPUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Opus (OPUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OPUS's tokenomics, explore OPUS token's live price!
OPUS Price Prediction
Want to know where OPUS might be heading? Our OPUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.