Onocoy Token (ONO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Onocoy Token (ONO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Onocoy Token (ONO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Onocoy Token (ONO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.33M $ 8.33M $ 8.33M Total Supply: $ 809.83M $ 809.83M $ 809.83M Circulating Supply: $ 403.26M $ 403.26M $ 403.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.74M $ 16.74M $ 16.74M All-Time High: $ 0.084078 $ 0.084078 $ 0.084078 All-Time Low: $ 0.01903203 $ 0.01903203 $ 0.01903203 Current Price: $ 0.02066878 $ 0.02066878 $ 0.02066878 Learn more about Onocoy Token (ONO) price Buy ONO Now!

Onocoy Token (ONO) Information onocoy is the world’s first open, hardware-agnostic, community-powered GNSS Reference Station Network (i.e. a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network ( DePIN). By leveraging blockchain technology, onocoy provides decentralized and highly accurate GPS/GNSS reference station data for industries such as agriculture, robotics, drones, autonomous driving surveying, and autonomous systems. It dual token model connects GNSS users with Web3 miners and forms the basis for a rapidly growing ecosystem that paves the way for high precision GNSS to become a mass market onocoy is the world’s first open, hardware-agnostic, community-powered GNSS Reference Station Network (i.e. a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network ( DePIN). By leveraging blockchain technology, onocoy provides decentralized and highly accurate GPS/GNSS reference station data for industries such as agriculture, robotics, drones, autonomous driving surveying, and autonomous systems. It dual token model connects GNSS users with Web3 miners and forms the basis for a rapidly growing ecosystem that paves the way for high precision GNSS to become a mass market Official Website: https://onocoy.com/ Whitepaper: https://3173123995-files.gitbook.io/~/files/v0/b/gitbook-x-prod.appspot.com/o/spaces%2FjBN41DfVchs8L33Unu18%2Fuploads%2FQpIpACfvhopWB2HuLyNn%2Fonocoy_whitepaper_301.pdf?alt=media&token=a5b8c9f4-b0e1-4f8f-a5fe-c604a373d015

Onocoy Token (ONO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Onocoy Token (ONO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ONO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ONO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ONO's tokenomics, explore ONO token's live price!

ONO Price Prediction Want to know where ONO might be heading? Our ONO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ONO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!