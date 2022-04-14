OmniTensor (OMNIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OmniTensor (OMNIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OmniTensor (OMNIT) Information OmniTensor is a decentralized AI platform that combines blockchain technology with community-driven contributions to build, deploy and operate AI-powered decentralized applications (dApps). It allows users to share unused GPU resources, contributing to a global compute network for AI training and inference. Developers benefit from pre-configured AI models, SDKs and high-quality data layers, enabling rapid development of AI dApps with cost efficiency and scalability. OmniTensor utilizes its native OMNIT token for rewards, payments and governance, fostering an inclusive ecosystem where businesses, developers and contributors collaborate to shape the future of AI. Official Website: https://omnitensor.io Whitepaper: https://docs.omnitensor.io Buy OMNIT Now!

OmniTensor (OMNIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OmniTensor (OMNIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.38K $ 17.38K $ 17.38K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 397.52M $ 397.52M $ 397.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.72K $ 43.72K $ 43.72K All-Time High: $ 0.00232157 $ 0.00232157 $ 0.00232157 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about OmniTensor (OMNIT) price

OmniTensor (OMNIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OmniTensor (OMNIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMNIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMNIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OMNIT's tokenomics, explore OMNIT token's live price!

OMNIT Price Prediction Want to know where OMNIT might be heading? Our OMNIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OMNIT token's Price Prediction now!

