Obortech (OBOT) Information OBORTECH - Smart Hub is a fully digital ecosystem where all actors in supply chain remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network. OBORTECH (OBOT) token is a main instrument for digital economy of the Smart Hub network. Members of the network can use OBOT token on performing transactions on the platform, escrowing contract bonuses, launching crowdfunding activities to the network community, exchanging services in the Smart Hub Marketplace, voting on governance policies and activities of the network, and getting rewards based on their performance ratings in the network. Official Website: https://www.obortech.io/ Buy OBOT Now!

Obortech (OBOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Obortech (OBOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.24M $ 1.24M $ 1.24M Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 197.50M $ 197.50M $ 197.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.89M $ 1.89M $ 1.89M All-Time High: $ 0.132549 $ 0.132549 $ 0.132549 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00629112 $ 0.00629112 $ 0.00629112 Learn more about Obortech (OBOT) price

Obortech (OBOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Obortech (OBOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBOT's tokenomics, explore OBOT token's live price!

