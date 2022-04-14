Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) Information

At Nest, our mission is to bring the world closer to a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields.

Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem. Our permissionless protocol enables anyone to earn institutional-grade yields from real-world assets.

Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments in the form of tokens that represent yield streams. These tokens, what we technically refer to as vault tokens, can be managed or traded independently of the underlying tokens, permissionlessly.