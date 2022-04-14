MXNB (MXNB) Tokenomics
MXNB (MXNB) Information
MXNB Stablecoin is a cutting-edge, fiat-collateralized stablecoin designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. MXNB is backed by the Mexican Peso (MXN) and built on the Ethereum ERC-20 standard, ensuring seamless compatibility with a variety of wallets and exchanges.
Imagine enabling seamless cross-border transactions for multinational corporations, providing instant settlement and liquidity for trade finance, or offering a stable, secure investment vehicle for institutional investors seeking exposure to the Mexican market—all with the efficiency and reliability of MXNB.
Financial Inclusion: MXNB aims to revolutionize the digital economy by providing a stable, efficient medium for international transactions, remittances, and commerce. By leveraging blockchain technology, MXNB ensures real-time settlement and reduced transaction costs.
Regulatory Compliance: MXNB adheres to international AML/CFT standards, ensuring secure and compliant transactions.
Market Entry: Although MXNB tokens are not yet available on exchanges listed on CoinGecko, updates will be provided as soon as the token is launched and available for trading.
Expected Launch: Stay informed about the launch and price movements of MXNB by adding it to your CoinGecko watchlist. With a strategic roadmap in place, MXNB is set to become a pivotal player in the financial services industry, offering robust interoperability across financial platforms.
MXNB (MXNB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MXNB (MXNB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MXNB (MXNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MXNB (MXNB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MXNB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MXNB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MXNB's tokenomics, explore MXNB token's live price!
MXNB Price Prediction
Want to know where MXNB might be heading? Our MXNB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.