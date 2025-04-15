Morphware is currently the most interesting project at the intersection of AI and Web3 because of its unique focus on constructing a superpeer. Superpeers are a core component of bootstrapping peer-to-peer networks, and in Morphware’s case: that means having access to an abundance of affordable electricity as 65-90% of the costs of both high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining workloads are related directly to the price of electricity. The project was founded as a protocol by a team of professional data scientists, smart contract engineers, and full-stack developers in 2021.

