MooMoo Token (MOO) Tokenomics

MooMoo Token (MOO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MooMoo Token (MOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

MooMoo Token (MOO) Information

MooMoo is a new token powering the Cows Gone Mad NFT ecosystem and specially its immersive game Cows Gone Mad: Battle for Pasture Prime. Built on the Solana blockchain, MooMoo tokens offer scalability and low transaction fees, serving as the primary in-game currency. This integration bridges the digital art and gaming worlds, enabling NFT holders to seamlessly utilise their assets within the game and the rest of the ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://cowsgonemad.io/
Whitepaper:
https://cowsgonemad.io/docs/v1.6.6%20Cows%20Gone%20Mad%20Whitepaper%202024.pdf

MooMoo Token (MOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MooMoo Token (MOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 859.71K
$ 859.71K$ 859.71K
Total Supply:
$ 811.99M
$ 811.99M$ 811.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 811.99M
$ 811.99M$ 811.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 859.71K
$ 859.71K$ 859.71K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00457964
$ 0.00457964$ 0.00457964
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00105869
$ 0.00105869$ 0.00105869

MooMoo Token (MOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MooMoo Token (MOO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MOO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MOO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MOO's tokenomics, explore MOO token's live price!

MOO Price Prediction

Want to know where MOO might be heading? Our MOO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.