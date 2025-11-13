What is MINI

mini (MINI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for mini (MINI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.45M Total Supply: $ 875.81M Circulating Supply: $ 875.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.45M All-Time High: $ 0.096963 All-Time Low: $ 0.00195457 Current Price: $ 0.00398413

mini (MINI) Information miniest meme in the memecoin minisystem miniest meme in the memecoin minisystem Official Website: https://minimini.lol/

mini (MINI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of mini (MINI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MINI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MINI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MINI's tokenomics, explore MINI token's live price!

