Meridian MST (MST) Information We offer a decentralized, native stablecoin designed for smaller chains, providing them with a means to avoid external risks. Our stablecoin protocol is a direct fork of Liquity, and $MST serves as the secondary token in the Meridian ecosystem, accumulating all protocol fees for its stakeholders. Utilizing our stablecoin, we have developed a suite of products, including Meridian Trade and Lend, which are forks of GMX and Aave, respectively. Official Website: https://www.meridianfinance.net/

Meridian MST (MST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meridian MST (MST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 891.62K $ 891.62K $ 891.62K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 891.62K $ 891.62K $ 891.62K All-Time High: $ 0.921732 $ 0.921732 $ 0.921732 All-Time Low: $ 0.04745054 $ 0.04745054 $ 0.04745054 Current Price: $ 0.089162 $ 0.089162 $ 0.089162

Meridian MST (MST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meridian MST (MST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

