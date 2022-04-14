Matrixdock Gold (XAUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Matrixdock Gold (XAUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Matrixdock Gold (XAUM) Information Matrixdock Gold token XAUm is an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token backed 1:1 by 1 troy ounce of fine weight, high-grade gold certified by the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association). Each token represents physical gold securely stored in reputable, high-security vaults. The total supply of XAUm will always match the underlying gold holdings, ensuring transparency and trustworthiness for investors and users. Official Website: https://www.matrixdock.com/xaum

Matrixdock Gold (XAUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Matrixdock Gold (XAUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 44.48M $ 44.48M $ 44.48M Total Supply: $ 13.14K $ 13.14K $ 13.14K Circulating Supply: $ 13.14K $ 13.14K $ 13.14K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.48M $ 44.48M $ 44.48M All-Time High: $ 3,530.35 $ 3,530.35 $ 3,530.35 All-Time Low: $ 2,563.55 $ 2,563.55 $ 2,563.55 Current Price: $ 3,385.66 $ 3,385.66 $ 3,385.66 Learn more about Matrixdock Gold (XAUM) price

Matrixdock Gold (XAUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Matrixdock Gold (XAUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XAUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XAUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XAUM's tokenomics, explore XAUM token's live price!

