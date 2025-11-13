We don’t do soft. We do smart contracts. Born in Gork. Trained to deploy. Telegram Twitter WHAT THE HELL IS MACROHARD? MacroHard is the rogue camp for AI on-chain. We don’t run models — we run agents. We don’t build SaaS — we mint coins. We don’t do overtime — we go on-chain. You’re not raising an AI — you’re raising a cult. WHY "MACROHARD"? Microsoft = Micro + Soft MacroHard = Macro + Hard ROADMAP Phase 1 - Testnet launch, agents begin to cause trouble Phase 3 - Integration with Ref and Farcaster, agents start posting memes Phase 0 - Trademark registered - Got Microsoft’s attention - No lawsuits yet Phase 2 - DAO agent coordination layer goes live, unions form Phase 4 - Copilot gets hacked by agents Phase ∞ - Everyone has an AI army. Nobody uses Microsoft. JOIN US OR STAY IN OFFICE 365 We’re not promising AI will replace you. But we do promise: One day, you’ll kneel… before the degen agent you trained yourself.