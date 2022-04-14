Machine Delusions (MDEL) Tokenomics
The project is an AI-powered creative platform with various features: Key Features AI-generated art: Six image style models for generating unique artwork. Animation section: Looping video generation based on image references. HTML playground: Interactive HTML editing and downloading. NFT marketplace: Minting and trading community-created digital assets. Generative 3D models: Experimental feature (in development).
About Project Founder: Fillip Isgro Fillip Isgro is a multifaceted creative entrepreneur and AI artist from Toronto, Canada. With 12+ years of design and freelance experience, he excels in diverse fields: Key Expertise Graphic Design Digital Art Animation Music Production Augmented Reality Machine Learning Development Professional Profile
Creative Vision Fillip's innovative spirit and passion for AI-generated art drive his projects, aiming to inspire imagination and push boundaries.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MDEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MDEL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.