Discover key insights into Lock In on Base ($LOCKIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Lock In on Base ($LOCKIN) Information

Meme Token launched on base.

A token which piggy backs off the momentum of the huge online movement around letting go of all distractions and locking in.

Lock in is more than a movement. It's betting the whole house on what you are doing and not leaving a slight choice for failure. It means to go and make you're dreams become true even though everyone tells you you are crazy.

Lock in or clock in