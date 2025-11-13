Hyperlauncher is an App Attention Arena - Where Apps Compete, Creators Influence, and You Bet on the Best.

Built by Grail — shipped faster than any dev team.

Hyperlauncher is an app attention arena, powered by Grail.computer—an in-browser workspace where solo builders use AI agents to plan, build, and ship full-stack apps.

Dream it. Describe it. Deploy it. Grail takes your idea and builds apps or completes any tasks for you, autonomously - faster than any dev team or person ever could.

Launch and showcase your apps built on Grail. Get traction through a crypto-native game designed to reward virality.

Apps compete for attention. Speculators bet on momentum. Social signals drive outcomes. LAUNCH fuels the game. The crowd decides who breaks through.