GX3 A (GX3) Tokenomics

GX3 A (GX3) Information GX3 is an AI Agent–integrated Web3 project designed to enable intelligent automated agents within decentralized ecosystems. The GX3 token powers essential functions such as governance, staking, and service payments across the platform. By combining modular AI capabilities with blockchain infrastructure, GX3 simplifies complex on-chain and off-chain processes. Its agents autonomously interact with smart contracts, APIs, external data sources, and users to perform tasks efficiently. Official Website: https://gx3.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.gx3.ai/

GX3 A (GX3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $8.78K Total Supply: $10.00M Circulating Supply: $10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $8.78K All-Time High: $0.00918557 All-Time Low: $0 Current Price: $0.0008777

GX3 A (GX3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GX3 A (GX3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GX3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GX3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GX3's tokenomics, explore GX3 token's live price!

