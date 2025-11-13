FUST (Fusion token) is the companion token of FUSD - with tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency. FUST can be placed in the FUST Fusion Miner and used to mine free FUSD. FUST has tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency, and allows those Degens who buy into the FUSD philosophy - but who also enjoy the thrill of chasing fast green candles - to make their play within the structure of the FUSD ecosystem and benefit from the best of both worlds; the possibility of a fast ride upwards whilst earning a passive income paid in our appreciating stable token courtesy of their FUST bag.