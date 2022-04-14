EXA (EXA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EXA (EXA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EXA (EXA) Information EXA Market is an NFT marketplace empowering creators and collectors. With a strong emphasis on quality over quantity, the platform aims to reshape the perception of NFTs by enabling artists and creators to express their authentic visions. By offering seamless and secure onboarding for users, EXA Market is dedicated to fostering a community that values creativity, accessibility, and innovation in the blockchain space. Official Website: https://exa.market/ Whitepaper: https://docs.exa.community/ Buy EXA Now!

EXA (EXA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EXA (EXA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.13K $ 8.13K $ 8.13K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 76.83M $ 76.83M $ 76.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 105.79K $ 105.79K $ 105.79K All-Time High: $ 0.01990015 $ 0.01990015 $ 0.01990015 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010579 $ 0.00010579 $ 0.00010579 Learn more about EXA (EXA) price

EXA (EXA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EXA (EXA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EXA's tokenomics, explore EXA token's live price!

