ETHPlus (ETH+) Information ETH+ is a diversified LSD index launched on Reserve Protocol. It's purpose is to be Ethereum's safety yield index, earning from a collateral basket of Lido, Rocket, and staked Frax ETH. Official Website: https://app.reserve.org/ethereum/token/0xe72b141df173b999ae7c1adcbf60cc9833ce56a8/overview Whitepaper: https://forum.reserve.org/t/rfc-introducing-eth/386 Buy ETH+ Now!

ETHPlus (ETH+) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ETHPlus (ETH+), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 328.12M $ 328.12M $ 328.12M Total Supply: $ 85.21K $ 85.21K $ 85.21K Circulating Supply: $ 85.21K $ 85.21K $ 85.21K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 328.12M $ 328.12M $ 328.12M All-Time High: $ 4,194.11 $ 4,194.11 $ 4,194.11 All-Time Low: $ 1,461.53 $ 1,461.53 $ 1,461.53 Current Price: $ 3,850.49 $ 3,850.49 $ 3,850.49 Learn more about ETHPlus (ETH+) price

ETHPlus (ETH+) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ETHPlus (ETH+) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETH+ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETH+ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETH+'s tokenomics, explore ETH+ token's live price!

