Ethernity Cloud (ECLD) Information Our mission is to create a decentralized, private and anonymous cloud computing solution that protects all aspects of user data. Ethernity CLOUD's vision about the future of the cloud has three imperative features: encrypted, anonymous, continuous available. Leveraging blockchain technology, Ethernity Cloud mission is to develop a decentralized ecosystem that allows regular cloud software to be run as decentralized cloud applications. Within Ethernity CLOUD, the nodes are location agnostic, self-replicating, constantly spawning around the internet without user interaction, exactly as defined in the Ethereum compatible smart contract. Official Website: https://ethernity.cloud/ Buy ECLD Now!

Ethernity Cloud (ECLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethernity Cloud (ECLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 652.98K $ 652.98K $ 652.98K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 522.39M $ 522.39M $ 522.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.25M $ 1.25M $ 1.25M All-Time High: $ 0.07643 $ 0.07643 $ 0.07643 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00124999 $ 0.00124999 $ 0.00124999 Learn more about Ethernity Cloud (ECLD) price

Ethernity Cloud (ECLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ethernity Cloud (ECLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ECLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ECLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ECLD's tokenomics, explore ECLD token's live price!

