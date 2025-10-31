DeVoid (DVD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00019416 $ 0.00019416 $ 0.00019416 24H Low $ 0.00023657 $ 0.00023657 $ 0.00023657 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00019416$ 0.00019416 $ 0.00019416 24H High $ 0.00023657$ 0.00023657 $ 0.00023657 All Time High $ 0.00113122$ 0.00113122 $ 0.00113122 Lowest Price $ 0.0001198$ 0.0001198 $ 0.0001198 Price Change (1H) -3.90% Price Change (1D) -16.24% Price Change (7D) +48.31% Price Change (7D) +48.31%

DeVoid (DVD) real-time price is $0.00019416. Over the past 24 hours, DVD traded between a low of $ 0.00019416 and a high of $ 0.00023657, showing active market volatility. DVD's all-time high price is $ 0.00113122, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001198.

In terms of short-term performance, DVD has changed by -3.90% over the past hour, -16.24% over 24 hours, and +48.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DeVoid (DVD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.08K$ 97.08K $ 97.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 194.16K$ 194.16K $ 194.16K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DeVoid is $ 97.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DVD is 500.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.16K.