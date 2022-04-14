Dev Protocol (DEV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dev Protocol (DEV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dev Protocol (DEV) Information Dev Protocol lets GitHub users tokenize their OSS projects in a few clicks. Creating an OSS token allows projects to access sustainable funding, create underlying economic models for their project, and distribute incentives at scale. For the first time, OSS projects have a scalable solution to unlock their value.y Official Website: https://devprotocol.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/dev-protocol/protocol/blob/master/docs/WHITEPAPER.md Buy DEV Now!

Dev Protocol (DEV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dev Protocol (DEV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 177.62K $ 177.62K $ 177.62K Total Supply: $ 9.86M $ 9.86M $ 9.86M Circulating Supply: $ 2.59M $ 2.59M $ 2.59M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 677.27K $ 677.27K $ 677.27K All-Time High: $ 20.09 $ 20.09 $ 20.09 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.068681 $ 0.068681 $ 0.068681 Learn more about Dev Protocol (DEV) price

Dev Protocol (DEV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dev Protocol (DEV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEV's tokenomics, explore DEV token's live price!

