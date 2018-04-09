CIPHER (CPR) Information

Cipher (CPR) is a utility token. The project started on 09/04/2018. Our team is based in India, United Kingdom and New Zealand. Our vision and aim is to create transparency, accountability and safest business. All users/ customers/investors/traders can participate with the project. Cipher is a digital asset that represents partial ownership of the company. It is similar to owning share/stock of the company. We are creating business apps to grow and we build best digital applications that function, that are understandable and usable. Cipher mobile apps offer better personalized content activity, faster, interactive, easy to maintain, high scalability, secured data and provides real time application access.

Our aim is to create a unified ecosystem business without conducting an ICO or IEO. It is purely NON ICO business model. We target to distribute the Cipher token when a person utilizes our service or program or trade. Cipher transactions are truly efficient, transparent, and tradeable.

Our Technique and management skills are to create a safe and easy-to-adapt tokenization in our business and easy use of our services or programs.