BWOB (BWOB) Information

Bwob is a memecoin launched on the Abstract chain, with no initial utility but designed to bring together a community around a character that is both cute and eccentric.

The project is led by a team of nine people, including artists, community leaders, and developers, who are actively working on its growth and visibility.

In terms of tokenomics, the team’s wallet holds 15% of the total supply in circulation, distributed as follows: 8.3% allocated to the team and 6.7% reserved for marketing initiatives aimed at increasing Bwob’s visibility and engagement.