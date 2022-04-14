BUGO (BUGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BUGO (BUGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BUGO (BUGO) Information BUGO is a community-driven meme token launched on the Flare Network with a fixed supply and burned liquidity. The project was revived through a community-led CTO after the original developer stepped away. BUGO aims to foster meme culture on Flare while experimenting with utility around token tracking, analytics bots, and gamified engagement tools. There are no taxes, no mint functions, and no central control. Official Website: https://bugobear.xyz/ Buy BUGO Now!

BUGO (BUGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BUGO (BUGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.20M $ 2.20M $ 2.20M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.20M $ 2.20M $ 2.20M All-Time High: $ 0.00264923 $ 0.00264923 $ 0.00264923 All-Time Low: $ 0.00046714 $ 0.00046714 $ 0.00046714 Current Price: $ 0.00219083 $ 0.00219083 $ 0.00219083 Learn more about BUGO (BUGO) price

BUGO (BUGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BUGO (BUGO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUGO's tokenomics, explore BUGO token's live price!

BUGO Price Prediction Want to know where BUGO might be heading? Our BUGO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BUGO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!